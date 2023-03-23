Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 23, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries(WGEM)
By Jessica Beaver
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Lily Shanks

Joyce Riggs

Arlo Heckman

Drew Miller

Andrew Hancock

Rayvette Wilson

Brianna Ackers

Carolyn Leaver

Tonya Hecht

Sara Weirather

Pat Byers

Kathy Baum

Heather Henry

Amy Klocke

Roger Johnson

Jace Theis

Kristopher Mitchell

Jamie Marshall

Tanela Long

Eli Bisby

Kolton Koyer

Darla Lucas

Richard Speckhart

ANNIVERSARIES

Billy & Janet Stoddard

Eric & Marsha Copher

Mike & Pam Francis

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 23, 2023

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WGEM Staff
March 23, 2023.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 22, 2023

Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
March 22, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 22nd, 2023

Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 21st, 2023

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 21, 2023

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
March 21, 2023.

News

Great River Honor Flight announces first flight of 2023

Updated: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT
|
By Jayla Louis
The Great River Honor Flight announced the date of their first flight of 2023 to Washington, DC.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 20, 2023

Updated: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
March 20, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 20th, 2023

Updated: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 19th, 2023

Updated: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 19, 2023

Updated: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
March 19, 2023