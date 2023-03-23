Brown County Circuit Clerk gets major technology upgrade

By Clare Edlund
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT
MT. STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - Officials at the Brown County Circuit Clerk’s Office just got a $43,000 technology upgrade which they said was much-needed.

The system, AS/400, which runs the entire court system from felony cases to jury files had not been updated since 2016.

“We were having trouble with it,” said Brown County’s circuit clerk Rhonda Johnson. “It was shutting down. We would come in, we would have to restart it, re-boot it, and you know, when that starts happening you get other problems, too.”

Johnson said they were able to secure the money through the Illinois Supreme Court general fund’s technology modernization grant.

“We got new monitors,” Johnson said. “Everything seems to be fine and having the double computers has helped us a lot.”

Johnson said they also got a new printer and scanner for the courtroom.

