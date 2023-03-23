Building approved for rental rehab program

QUINCY (WGEM) - In an effort to bring life and sustainable housing to Quincy’s downtown area, a building has been approved for renovation.

Chuck Bevelheimer, Director of Planning and Development for the City of Quincy says there was only one project that submitted a proposal for funding. That being the 2nd floor of the Dempsey Law office on North 6th Street.

The city will be participating in the renovation with $100,000 of DRRP funding, on top of $150,000 of private funding from Dempsey Law. The approved renovation is one of 32 projects the city has taken to date. 2.9 million dollars have been invested in revitalizing Quincy’s downtown and $750,000 has come from the city.

Bevelheimer says the additions are necessary for growing the downtown area.

“It’s a huge economic impact on the downtown,” said Bevelheimer. “It makes the downtown more of a 24/7 environment which is what we see in many downtowns that are being renovated around the country.”

The renovations at 234-236 North 6th Street will supply four new apartments.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.