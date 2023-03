Hospital Report: March 23, 2023

Deaths:

Donald Charles “Chuck” Werner, age 66, of Quincy died on March 16 in his home.

Margaret Anna McGruder, age 81, of Hannibal died on March 21 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

George L. Harris, age 90, of Quincy died on March 22 at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.

Geneva Kathleen Parker, age 68, of New Caney, TX died on March 21 at Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodland, TX.

Gary Budine, age 81, of Quincy died on March 22 in his home.

Births:

Kevin and Tara Hamann of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Austin and Morgan Hoewing of Hannibal welcomed a boy.

Devon Hawkens and Malyah Mckenzie of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.