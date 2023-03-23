Is there any dry time in sight?

QUINCY (WGEM) - Heavy rainfall stays well south of the area through Friday morning. By Friday afternoon into Friday evening, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms that develop out of the southwest and move through the area to the northeast. As the evening wears on and the low-pressure system tracks to the east we may see some cool air that flips that rain over to some sleet or a wintry mix. It is a tough call. The temperatures on Saturday morning should be above the freezing mark and that’s the most opportune time for that wintry mix to fall. Even if it does occur, it won’t amount to much and should not have any impacts on roads. That system exits, and the skies are slow to clear but by the end of the day Saturday, we should see a couple of peeks of sunshine amongst the cloud cover. So we will stay dry Saturday after the rain exits at approximately 9 in the morning. We should stay dry on Sunday until the late afternoon hours when there will be a few scattered showers developing. Temperatures will remain slightly below normal for high temperatures through the middle part of next week.

Temps will remain below average for the next 6 days (Brian Inman)

We are seeing some indications in the long-range forecast there will be a pattern change that will allow warmer air to make its way into the region. This looks like it will occur the last couple of days of March into the first week of April. No fooling.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.