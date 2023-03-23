JWCC to offer new computer science classes

New computer science classes coming to JWCC in the fall
New computer science classes coming to JWCC in the fall(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - John Wood Community College is offering a new computer science certification this fall to help meet local demand. The classes will deal with technical help desk and cybersecurity for students looking to expand their skills.

Instructor Michael Wells said they already offer foundational computer science classes. The new courses will build on top of those basic skills, with subjects like cryptography and advanced math. Wells said they’ll work to give students experience dealing with network problems.

“We are actually going to be using mostly simulated labs for this so the idea is that it’s hands on, but it’s simulated because at the end of the day our IT department doesn’t really want us to be messing with computer networks or handling serious hacker attacks on our actual real network so we are doing everything simulated,” Wells said.

He said the cybersecurity and IT course takes one semester and prepares students to take the CompTIA A+ certification exam.

JWCC officials said local businesses can benefit from the expanded course offering. Business and Computer Science Department Chair Devron Sternke said the idea for offering the expanded courses came after talking with local businesses and hearing of the need for certified IT professionals.

He said the need to protect data and networks is a critical one.

“If you lose your computer network now a days, you don’t often have the paper to fall back on so a ransomware attack on a business would be pretty devastating right now so giving the students the ability to not only work in the field of cybersecurity but also in our intro to computer classes, we give them the fundamental knowledge they need,” Sternke said.

Sternke said the cybersecurity job industry has a projected growth of 27% over the next four years.

He said someone with a certification and hands on experience will be attractive to local companies due to the fact they’ll be able to hit the ground running.

Registration for classes opens March 27, and the classes start in the fall.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested Davionne McRoberts Wednesday, a suspect in a Troy, Missouri, double homicide.
Police arrest suspect in Troy, Mo. double homicide
Megabus to provide service between Quincy and 11 other towns
FILE - Willie Hedden, a former Illinois correctional officer, leaves the U.S. District Court...
Cooperating guard gets 6 years in Illinois inmate’s death
Strep throat
Illinois issues warning as dangerous strep throat cases rise
Swatting calls
Keokuk, Fort Madison high schools receive ‘swatting calls’ along with other Iowa schools

Latest News

Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Set To Open Their 2023 IHSA Softball Season On Thursday Against...
WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (March 22) QND Lady Raiders Softball Team Focused On Season Opener Set For Thursday In The Gem City
Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Play Host to William Penn At Nichols Field In Canton
WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (March 21) Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Play Host To William Penn On The NAIA Baseball Diamond
All MLGW customers are under a boil water advisory.
Boil order for entire village of Baylis
Quincy School Board approves $7M to spend on renovations
Quincy School Board approves $7M to spend on renovations