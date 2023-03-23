Kiwanis bids for kids auction begins next week

Quincy Noon Kiwanis hosts Bids for Kids on March 30th.
Quincy Noon Kiwanis hosts Bids for Kids on March 30th.
By Josef Lawler
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The 27th annual bids for kids charity auction, hosted by Quincy Noon Kiwanis begins next week.

The four-day online auction includes more than 250 unique items, all donated by generous local individuals and businesses.

Kiwanis member and co-chair of the auction Mike Jenkins says that this is their biggest fundraiser of the year. Last year alone, it raised around $55,000

He says the money that is raised is distributed either as grants to local organizations that serve kids or for one-on-one activities that directly engage kids in the Quincy community.

“That’s what our organization is about, is giving back to the community,” said Jenkins. “100% of what we take in goes right back out to help service charitable organizations that then turn around and help children’s causes.”

The auction begins Thursday, March 30th at 12 p.m. and runs through 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2nd. You can sign up at bidsforkids.auction.

