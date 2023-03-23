League of Women Voters to Host Quincy Public School Board Candidate Forum

QUINCY (WGEM) - The League of Women Voters will be holding their first School Board Candidate Forum tomorrow night since COVID-19.

The forum will be held at 7 p.m., at the First Christian Church on 1415 Maine Street.

The event will follow LWVAC forum standards with questions from panelists and the audience.

Panelists will be Makenzi Henderson from WGEM, Rich Cain from KHQA and David Adam from Muddy River News.

Candidates who have agreed to participate are Shelley Arns, Jim Whitfield, Tory Kaufmann, Latonya Brock, Jeremy Allen and Ashley Randolph.

The League of Women Voters of Adams County is a non-partisan organization that does not endorse or oppose candidates for public office.

The organization’s goal is to allow the voters an opportunity to submit questions and hear the candidates’ position on current issues facing the Quincy School Board.

The public is invited to attend the event and will have an opportunity to ask questions as well.

“The purpose in doing this is allowing the community to be involved in the process,” said Iris Nelson the League of Women Voters former President. “Voting is one thing, but you also want to be involved and responsible.”

The event will be available to stream on the WGEM smart tv streaming app.

