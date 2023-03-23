Monroe Co. man convicted of statutory rape of a child

NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - A Monroe County man has been convicted of statutory rape for events surrounding the repeated sexual abuse of a female child in Monroe County, according to Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey.

Bailey reported, after the four-day trial, 56-year-old Robert Lee Sims, Jr. of Madison, Missouri, was conducted in Ralls County on a change of venue.

According to Bailey, Sims was convicted of seven felony counts: two counts of statutory sodomy in the first degree, statutory rape in the second degree, statutory sodomy in the second degree, kidnapping, sexual exploitation of a minor and forcible sodomy.

“As a former prosecutor and a father of four, I want Missouri to be the safest state in the nation for children, which is why I will continue to convict violent criminals who prey on Missouri’s most vulnerable,” said Attorney General Bailey. “I’m proud of the work done by my office in this case, and we will continue to assist any local prosecutor across the state who needs our help in obtaining convictions.”

The criminal investigation was initiated as a coordinated effort between the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and East Central Missouri Drug Task Force.

Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m., June 2, set in Ralls County.

Bailey stated Sims faces up to three consecutive life sentences, plus 44 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

