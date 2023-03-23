Morning scattered showers and thunderstorms

QUINCY (WGEM) - This is the second morning in a row where we are starting off the day with showers and thunderstorms. These showers and storms are not widespread, but scattered. The storms will come with heavy downpours and lightning and thunder. Through the early morning hours, these showers/storms will move eastward. They look to clear the entire Tri-State area by 7 AM/ 8 AM. The rest of the day will remain cloudy but dry. Daytime highs for the day have already occurred earlier this morning ranging from the mid 40s to 50°. Temperatures will fall slightly through the noon hour, before rebounding ever so slightly. Winds will be out of the north today at about 10 to 15 mph. During the morning, we could have a few wind gusts up to 25 mph but then the winds should die down.

Later tonight, widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop to the south of the Tri-States. This rain will largely miss us. Depending on how far north that rain can make it, the far southern tier may see a little more rain. This would include counties such as Pike and Scott in Illinois. Otherwise, the night will be dry with cooler lows in the 30s.

We will have another chance of rain tomorrow. The rain looks to move in from the south later in the afternoon and will then continue into the evening and night.

Side Note: If you will be traveling or have family to our south, places such as St. Louis and south of there will see very heavy rain. This heavy rain will be for later tonight into tomorrow morning and again later in the day tomorrow/tomorrow night. Rainfall totals of 2″ - 3″ will be possible, with a few areas possibly getting 4″. This would lead to flooding on several small streams and creeks. An isolated threat for flash flooding also exists where several thunderstorms impact the same area.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.