Nauvoo medical facilities host open house to promote preventative health care

NAUVOO, Illinois (WGEM) - Rural medical professionals are promoting healthy living in Hancock County by administering free health assessments.

Memorial Medical Clinic Nauvoo and Nauvoo Pharmacy hosted an open house on Wednesday.

The goal was to encourage locals to ask medical questions and acknowledge medical concerns they might have been neglecting.

”A lot of times, I think, people, until they have a medical condition that’s bothering them in some way, they’re not proactive in prevention,” Family Nurse Practitioner Tony Wasielewski said.

Wasielewski said it’s an issue that plagues many residents in Hancock County.

The medical facilities invited the public to meet and greet with local health care providers.

More than that, Wasielewski said visitors had the opportunity to get some health screenings done, to hopefully catch a medical concern they’ve been ignoring.

“By doing screenings like this we can catch problems while they’re small and not let them exasperate out of control,” Wasielewski said.

Visitors had the chance to test their blood sugar level with an A1c screening, and get blood pressure checks.

Wasielewski said being able to provide these screenings through the open house is important because if something like high blood pressure goes untreated for too long, it will hinder your health.

“Eventually it can harm your heart and kidneys,” Wasielewski said.

Nauvoo Pharmacy Owner, Mattie Haas, said rural pharmacies like hers are pivotal in providing preventative health care to residents.

“Be a place that people can come to at least ask questions and then we can hopefully direct them to other healthcare providers should we need to,” Haas said.

She recently launched compliance packaging for residents, allowing locals to pick up all their medications at one time, with the dosage and time to take them spelled out.

Allowing those in need to get the meds they need in an easy way.

“Helping them take their medications as prescribed, appropriately,” Haas said. “And hopefully, treat any medical issues they have, quickly.”

At the open house, residents were encouraged to participate in a grip strength screening to measure where their strength stands for their age group.

Wasielewski said he hopes to see more of these events in the future because many residents benefit from them, as he’s seen some discover they’re diabetic, just by doing the free screenings.

Healthcare providers at the open house also discussed the money that preventative care can save you.

Haas said if you take action now in treating your medical issues, and take the meds you should, you could potentially save yourself from intense medical procedures in the future and add years onto your life.

