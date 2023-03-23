Nearly 50 employers will be on-site for McDonough County’s Jobapalooza

Some employers at Jobapalooza will include representatives from Western Illinois University, NTN Bower, Martin Tractor, and McDonough District Hospital.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - Dozens and dozens of McDonough County employers are seeking employees to fill open positions. For example, in December, NTN Bower Vice President Steve Hensley told WGEM News he was looking to fill around 100 positions.

To combat the employee shortage trend, Jobapalooza, a countywide job fair, is coming to the Spoon River College Outreach Center on Thursday, March 30.

McDonough County Quality of Life Committee member and event coordinator, Rachel Lenz, said nearly 50 area businesses will be in attendance.

Some of those include representatives from Western Illinois University, McDonough District Hospital and Martin Tractor.

“We did a pre-interest survey through the chamber [of commerce] and we had 42 responses I believe, [and] of those 42 responses they estimated they had over 150 full-time jobs available,” Lenz said.

Lenz said the idea for Jobapalooza came from a quarterly meeting with the McDonough County Quality of Life Committee.

“At the end of every meeting we go around and give updates about different agencies and what they’re doing” Lenz said. “It was kind of like a broken record, everybody kept saying we’re doing what we can with the employees that we have.”

Some employers at the job fair will also be seeking help for part-time and seasonal positions.

Lenz said some businesses will provide on-the-spot interviews.

Attendees will also be able to have free computer and printer access, and take free headshots.

Jobapalooza will run from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Spoon River College Outreach Center is located at 2500 E. Jackson Street.

