QU basketball players, retirement community residents talk hoops, life

QUINCY (WGEM) - The social room at Curtis Creek Retirement Community center was filled with nothing but smiles and laughter Thursday afternoon.

That’s because seven members and four coaches from the Quincy University men’s basketball paid a visit to about 25 residents to discuss fun topics like basketball and the NCAA Tournament as well as serious topics like backgrounds and life experiences during a “Basketball and Bites” event.

“This means everything,” said junior guard Zion Richardson, who along with teammates Mason Wujek, Jamil Wilson, Nate Shockey, Mason Wujek , Solomon Gustafson and Orlando Thomas spent more than an hour chatting with residents.

“This is bigger than us, bigger than basketball. This is community and real life and we have and opportunity to make some new friends.”

The players, as well as head coach Steve Hawkins and assistant coaches Tim Walsh, Pat Richardson and Troy Potts, helped residents fill out NCAA Tournament brackets, hold a basketball trivia contest and all enjoyed a large taco bar for dinner.

The players told of their backgrounds and how they got to QU while residents beamed with pride while sharing stories about their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Some residents even shared stories of their own athletic prowess back in the day.

“When we got the invitation to do this, I thought it was really cool,” Hawkins said. “Especially for our guys.

“The residents have so much life experiences and so many stories to share. So we encouraged our guys to really get to know them. It feels so much better to give something than get something in return. It’s a win-win for the residents and our guys.”

