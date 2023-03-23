Quincy School Board approves $7M to spend on renovations

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Public Schools will spend just over $7 million to renovate a former arena site to house its transportation, maintenance and information technology departments.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Whig, board members approved the lowest of three bids – $7,050,000 from Maas Construction – for the project, Wednesday night.

Board member Richard McNay said the project cost was higher than expected.

“Initially we were thinking maybe the upper $5 to $6 million dollar mark, but contractors are busy, plus what pricing has done over the last two years in the construction business,” McNay said. “Due to inflation, shortages and COVID, costs of materials have risen probably 30% in the last 24 to 36 months.”

The bid cost breakdown was $4,991,277 for the building, $1,417,273 for the site and $541,450 for the fuel station plus $100,000 project contingency.

Including the $2.13 million purchase price for the 50,000-square-foot building, “it’s about $185 per square foot to do this project,” McNay said. “You could not build a building alone by itself with no parking lot for that amount of money.”

Reserves in the district’s transportation and operations and maintenance funds will cover the project cost.

The district’s Building Committee met Wednesday morning to review the renovation bids and recommended board approval.

Superintendent Todd Pettit said the project will be a long-term benefit for QPS.

“This allows the district’s transportation center to move from two locations, 20th and Hampshire and Flinn, and puts them under one roof,” Pettit said. “It also allows us to bring together what I would call central services, the maintenance department and the technology department. To be able to be under one roof and share and consolidate some of those services in the long run will be beneficial for us in our daily operations.”

The school district bought the former K&L Arena at 1600 N. 43rd in June and expected to spend $1 to $2 million on renovations to house the transportation department.

Transportation only needed about half of the building’s space, so “we took a look at moving operations and maintenance and developing a better IT department,” McNay said.

As the project expanded and construction costs rose, so did the renovation price tag.

“We knew that, like anything else, we were looking 30 to 35% higher on any project,” Pettit said.

The district will see some additional costs tied to the project from making direct purchases including two sets of lifts and an automatic wash system for buses.

In other action, the School Board:

Board members approved the sole bid, $190,928.56 from PlayPower, for work on the Early Childhood and Family Center playground.

Recognized the district’s 16 All-State Musicians with certificates and applause.

Approved a resolution authorizing intervention in an assessment appeal filed by Menards before the state’s Property Tax Appeal Board. The move gives the district representation in the appeal process.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.