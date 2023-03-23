WATCH: Quincy Public School Board candidate forum (@ 7 p.m.)

By WGEM Staff
Updated: 49 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The League of Women Voters is holding a Quincy Public School Board candidate forum at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

The forum is being held at the First Christian Church on 1415 Maine Street.

The event follows LWVAC forum standards with questions from panelists and the audience.

Panelists are Makenzi Henderson from WGEM News, Rich Cain from KHQA and David Adam from Muddy River News.

