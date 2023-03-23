WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (March 22) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Softball Team Focused In On The Start Of The 2023 IHSA Season Opener Set For Thursday At “The Backyard!”

QND Set To Play Host to The Suns of Southeastern In Less Than 24 Hours In The Gem City!
Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Set To Open Their 2023 IHSA Softball Season On Thursday Against...
Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Set To Open Their 2023 IHSA Softball Season On Thursday Against Southeastern
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:40 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - “Mother Nature” holds the key right now regarding tomorrow’s season opener on the softball dirt for Quincy Notre Dame. If the rain holds off, and the field is dry on Thursday afternoon at 4:30 p.m., QND will open their 2023 softball season against Southeastern. If it rains, disappointment will loom across Raider Nation once again with more spring games being canceled due to weather.

Seven seniors return to this year’s roster for the “Blue & Gold.” Shortstop Abbey Schreacke will once again be a player to watch, both in the field, and at the plate. The dangerous lefty is a skilled hitter who has the overall athleticism playing Shortstop that most opposing coaches can only dream of. having the pleasure to utilize.

QND head coach Eric Orne returns for his 26th year at the helm of the program looking to improve on last years (24-9) slate. The Lady Raiders will also be in search of a third straight regional crown on the dirt as well in 2023.

The WGEM Sports-Cam recently caught up with Coach Orne and junior pitcher Brooke Boden to get their thoughts on this year’s Raider squad at 10th & Jackson. We’ll have details on what they had to share...

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (March 21) Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Play Host To William Penn On The Diamond At Nichols Field In Canton

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Culver-Stockton College Plays Host To Willam Penn On The Diamond At Nichols Field

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (March 21) QHS Lady Blue Devils Roll Past Moline On The Western Big Six Soccer Pitch

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Lady Blue Devils Post A Shutout Win Over Moline On The Prep Soccer Pitch

Sports

QHS Lady Blue Devils soccer team faces Moline

Updated: 20 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (March 21) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Play Host To Orchard Farms At Advance Physical Therapy Field

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Lady Raiders Soccer Team Plays Host To Orchard Farms In The Gem City

Latest News

Sports

QND Lady Raiders face Orchard Park on the IHSA soccer pitch

Updated: 21 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (March 21) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Play Host To The Chargers Of Illini West During 2023 IHSA Season Opener On The Baseball Diamond

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Illini West Chargers Visit "The Ferd" To Face The Raiders Of QND On The IHSA Diamond

Sports

Quincy Notre Dame opens the IHSA 2023 baseball season at 'The Ferd' against Illini West

Updated: 22 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (March 21) QHS Lady Blue Devils Soccer Team Ready To Open 2023 IHSA Season Against Moline

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Lady Blue Devils Soccer Team Ready To Play Host To Moline On The Pitch

Sports

QHS Lady Blue Devils soccer update, breakdown with senior Anna Morrison

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (March 21) Liberty High Eagles Track & Field Team Preparing To Reach New Heights During The 2023 Spring Season

Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:30 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Liberty Eagles Preparing To Reach New Heights Within The IHSA Track & Field Arena This Spring