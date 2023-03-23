WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (March 22) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Softball Team Focused In On The Start Of The 2023 IHSA Season Opener Set For Thursday At “The Backyard!”

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - “Mother Nature” holds the key right now regarding tomorrow’s season opener on the softball dirt for Quincy Notre Dame. If the rain holds off, and the field is dry on Thursday afternoon at 4:30 p.m., QND will open their 2023 softball season against Southeastern. If it rains, disappointment will loom across Raider Nation once again with more spring games being canceled due to weather.

Seven seniors return to this year’s roster for the “Blue & Gold.” Shortstop Abbey Schreacke will once again be a player to watch, both in the field, and at the plate. The dangerous lefty is a skilled hitter who has the overall athleticism playing Shortstop that most opposing coaches can only dream of. having the pleasure to utilize.

QND head coach Eric Orne returns for his 26th year at the helm of the program looking to improve on last years (24-9) slate. The Lady Raiders will also be in search of a third straight regional crown on the dirt as well in 2023.

The WGEM Sports-Cam recently caught up with Coach Orne and junior pitcher Brooke Boden to get their thoughts on this year’s Raider squad at 10th & Jackson. We’ll have details on what they had to share...

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.