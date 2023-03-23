WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (March 22) Unity Lady Mustangs Hope To Keep That “Winning Feeling” Rolling On The IHSA Softball Dirt After Season-Opening Victory

UHS Lady Mustangs Shortstop Ashlynn Arnsman Offers Insight On 2023 Squad
Unity Lady Mustangs Open The IHSA Softball Season With A Win Over Payson-Seymour
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - The 2023 IHSA softball season has started the way Unity High players can certainly appreciate. With a Mustangs victory. That was not the case last season when UHS played 7 games on the prep dirt before posting a win. With that unpleasant memory always in the back of their minds, the Lady Mustangs went out against Payson-Seymour on Tuesday and posted an impressive 14-8 road victory. UHS had 19 hits against the Lady Indians pitching staff as well during that 6-run victory.

The Lady Mustangs now hope they can “keep that winning feeling” rolling in days and weeks ahead as they take on a very challenging schedule.

The WGEM Sports-Cam traveled to Mendon recently and caught up with senior shortstop Ashlynn Arnsman to get her thoughts on the new season and the Lady Mustangs.

