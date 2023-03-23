WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (March 21) Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Play Host To William Penn On The Diamond At Nichols Field In Canton

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - College baseball action returned to Nichols Field in Canton, Missouri on Tuesday. The Wildcats of Culver-Stockton College played host to William Penn in a doubleheader on the NAIA diamond. C-SC played hard in the rain in Game 2 and posted a tough 7-6 win in 8 innings. The Wildcats also won the first game that started at 12:30 p.m. by 2 runs over WP 7-5 on the C-SC campus.

Game 1

William Penn 5

Culver-Stockton 7

Collin Hall: 2x2 / 3 RBI

GAME 2

William Penn 6

Culver-Stockton 7 (Final/ 8 Innings)

Collin Hall: Walk Off Sac Fly (1x3 2 RBI)

William Penn is 15-8 overall and 3-5 in the Heart

Culver-Stockton is 7-16 overall and 3-5 in the Heart

