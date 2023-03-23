WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (March 21) Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Play Host To William Penn On The Diamond At Nichols Field In Canton

Heart Of America Athletic Conference Doubleheader On Tap In Canton, Missouri
Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Play Host to William Penn At Nichols Field In Canton
Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Play Host to William Penn At Nichols Field In Canton
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - College baseball action returned to Nichols Field in Canton, Missouri on Tuesday. The Wildcats of Culver-Stockton College played host to William Penn in a doubleheader on the NAIA diamond. C-SC played hard in the rain in Game 2 and posted a tough 7-6 win in 8 innings. The Wildcats also won the first game that started at 12:30 p.m. by 2 runs over WP 7-5 on the C-SC campus.

Game 1

William Penn 5

Culver-Stockton 7

Collin Hall: 2x2 / 3 RBI

GAME 2

William Penn 6

Culver-Stockton 7 (Final/ 8 Innings)

Collin Hall: Walk Off Sac Fly (1x3 2 RBI)

William Penn is 15-8 overall and 3-5 in the Heart

Culver-Stockton is 7-16 overall and 3-5 in the Heart

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (March 22) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Softball Team Focused In On The Start Of The 2023 IHSA Season Opener Set For Thursday At “The Backyard!”

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Lady Raiders Softball Team Set To Play Host To Southeastern On Thursday

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (March 21) QHS Lady Blue Devils Roll Past Moline On The Western Big Six Soccer Pitch

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Lady Blue Devils Post A Shutout Win Over Moline On The Prep Soccer Pitch

Sports

QHS Lady Blue Devils soccer team faces Moline

Updated: 20 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (March 21) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Play Host To Orchard Farms At Advance Physical Therapy Field

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Lady Raiders Soccer Team Plays Host To Orchard Farms In The Gem City

Latest News

Sports

QND Lady Raiders face Orchard Park on the IHSA soccer pitch

Updated: 21 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (March 21) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Play Host To The Chargers Of Illini West During 2023 IHSA Season Opener On The Baseball Diamond

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Illini West Chargers Visit "The Ferd" To Face The Raiders Of QND On The IHSA Diamond

Sports

Quincy Notre Dame opens the IHSA 2023 baseball season at 'The Ferd' against Illini West

Updated: 22 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (March 21) QHS Lady Blue Devils Soccer Team Ready To Open 2023 IHSA Season Against Moline

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Lady Blue Devils Soccer Team Ready To Play Host To Moline On The Pitch

Sports

QHS Lady Blue Devils soccer update, breakdown with senior Anna Morrison

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (March 21) Liberty High Eagles Track & Field Team Preparing To Reach New Heights During The 2023 Spring Season

Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:30 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Liberty Eagles Preparing To Reach New Heights Within The IHSA Track & Field Arena This Spring