Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 24th, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Mary Fletcher
Maxine Nichols
Earl Brown
Dorothy Tournear
Jeffrey Sheurman
Steven Elmore
Shawn Davidson
Janet Kinman
Mel Loos
Betty Briney
Julia Barry
Liz Smith
Jessica Hollensteiner
Martha Koetters
Karen Brothers
Lindsay Brothers
Melissa Easley
Hollie Bastian
John Ceder
David Denton
Olivia Preston
Devon Sapp
Melissa Easley
Rodney Hoffman
Yana Tasco
Will Murray
ANNIVERSARIES
Mike & Linda Schlipmann
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.