Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 24th, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Mary Fletcher

Maxine Nichols

Earl Brown

Dorothy Tournear

Jeffrey Sheurman

Steven Elmore

Shawn Davidson

Janet Kinman

Mel Loos

Betty Briney

Julia Barry

Liz Smith

Jessica Hollensteiner

Martha Koetters

Karen Brothers

Lindsay Brothers

Melissa Easley

Hollie Bastian

John Ceder

David Denton

Olivia Preston

Devon Sapp

Melissa Easley

Rodney Hoffman

Yana Tasco

Will Murray

ANNIVERSARIES

Mike & Linda Schlipmann

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.