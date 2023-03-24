Bliefnick pleads not guilty to murder of estranged wife

Timothy Bliefnick speaks with defense attorney Casey Schnack ahead of Friday's arraignment...
Timothy Bliefnick speaks with defense attorney Casey Schnack ahead of Friday's arraignment hearing.(H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen | Herald-Whig/Mike Sorensen)
By WGEM Staff and Dylan Smith
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Timothy Bliefnick pleaded not guilty to the murder of his estranged wife on Friday.

39-year-old Bliefnick appeared with his attorney Casey Schnack for an arraignment in Adam’s County Eighth Circuit Court where Judge Robert Adrian read Bliefnick’s charges and possible penalties.

A jury trial was set for May 22, a motion hearing for April 20 and a status hearing on April 12.

Schnack said the defense has looked through more than 50 DVDs, hundreds of pictures, three USB drives, body-cam footage and text messages.

“We’re looking forward to giving Timothy his day in court,” Schnack said.

Within the next week, Schanck said the defense will attempt to gain access to a private Kentucky Road Facebook group, where she believes there might be more evidence.

Bliefnick was arrested at 8:24 a.m. on March 13 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of a home invasion.

On February 23, police arrived at the 2500 block of Kentucky Road where they found Rebecca Bliefnick, 41, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said that a family member arrived at Bliefnick’s home when she did not pick up her kids from school and found her on the ground.

On March 1, police searched Timothy Bliefnick’s home at 1641 Hampshire Street as part of the homicide investigation.

If found guilty, Bliefnick could face up to life in prison.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Anne Stava-Murray, D-Naperville, speaks on the Illinois House floor Wednesday in...
Illinois House passes bill prohibiting book bans
The Hannibal Rural Fire Protection District was dispatched to a structure fire at 3845 Highway...
Structure fire in Marion County breaks out overnight
Robert Lee Sims, Jr
Monroe Co. man convicted of statutory rape of a child
Electrical malfunction cause of Hannibal house fire
Police arrested Davionne McRoberts Wednesday, a suspect in a Troy, Missouri, double homicide.
Police arrest suspect in Troy, Mo. double homicide

Latest News

State Rep. Mary Beth Canty, D-Arlington Heights, is pictured on the floor of the Illinois House...
Illinois Lawmakers approve kindergarten reform, plan to address childhood literacy
3rd recycling location at 5432 Broadway St.
Quincy’s third recycling location open
Charles Meyer
Fort Madison man sentenced to 40 years for sexual abuse of a minor, invasion of privacy
Illinois Department of Natural Resources
IDNR accepting public comment on mine reclamation projects