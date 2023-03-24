Deputy shoots man holding grenade near high school, authorities say

The sheriff’s department tweeted after noon that the person shot had died. No one else was...
The sheriff’s department tweeted after noon that the person shot had died. No one else was injured.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A deputy on Friday morning shot and killed a man who was suspected of carrying a grenade in his hand in south Tacoma, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. said in a video on Twitter that deputies were following the man near Franklin Pierce High School and that shots were fired after the man crossed a street.

The man fell down with the grenade nearby so a bomb squad was called to disable the device. The sheriff’s department tweeted just after noon that the person shot had died. No one else was injured.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Anne Stava-Murray, D-Naperville, speaks on the Illinois House floor Wednesday in...
Illinois House passes bill prohibiting book bans
The Hannibal Rural Fire Protection District was dispatched to a structure fire at 3845 Highway...
Structure fire in Marion County breaks out overnight
Robert Lee Sims, Jr
Monroe Co. man convicted of statutory rape of a child
Electrical malfunction cause of Hannibal house fire
Police arrested Davionne McRoberts Wednesday, a suspect in a Troy, Missouri, double homicide.
Grandson charged after Troy, Mo. double homicide

Latest News

Scott County ranked 4th nationally for soybean yield
Scott County ranked 4th nationally for soybean yield
Scott County ranked 4th nationally for soybean yields.
Scott County ranked 4th nationally for soybean yield
Hannibal night hikes resume next Friday
Hannibal night hikes resume next Friday
Scott County nonprofit hosts food pantry
Scott County nonprofit hosts food pantry
New York Police Department officers of the emergency service unit arrive at the courthouse...
Powder, threat sent to Manhattan DA investigating Trump