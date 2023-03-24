Electrical malfunction cause of Hannibal house fire

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Fire Department reported Friday that the cause of a Thursday night house fire was accidental and started from an electrical malfunction of a refrigerator and an extension cord.

Pub. ED. Coordinator Mark L. Kempker stated firefighters were called to a structure fire at 8:41 p.m. at 2221 Chestnut Street.

HFD responded with eight personnel and upon arrival requested an additional six off-duty personnel.

Kempker stated crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-story wood frame structure.

The resident was out of the home at the time of the fire and the fire was contained for approximately 30 minutes with crews on scene for overhaul and salvage for approximately two hours.

Investigators from the Hannibal Fire Department were called in to investigate. HFD was assisted on scene by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Ambulance District, Hannibal Building Inspectors Office, Hannibal Board of Public Works, and the American Red Cross.

Kempker stated HFD would like to remind everyone to check their smoke alarms and to talk with their family about a home fire escape plan and meeting place.

Kemper also stated, electrical extension cords are for temporary use only and should never be used as permanent power for a home appliance.

