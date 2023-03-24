Fort Madison man sentenced to 40 years for sexual abuse of a minor, invasion of privacy

Charles Meyer
Charles Meyer(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT MADISON (WGEM) - A Fort Madison man was sentenced Friday to 40 years in the Iowa Department of Corrections for sexual abuse of a minor and invasion of privacy after he placed concealed cameras in the bathroom of a Fort Madison restaurant.

Fort Madison Chief of Police Mark Rohloff reported that 51-year-old Charles Dean Meyer was convicted of two counts of sexual abuse in the third degree, each carrying a ten-year sentence, and ten separate counts of invasion of privacy each carrying a two-year sentence.

According to Rohloff, the 40-year prison term was the maximum allowed under the conditions of the plea agreement reached in this case.

Meyer will also have to register as a sex offender and will be placed on lifetime parole upon his release.

Rohloff stated Meyer was the suspect in a two-year investigation by the Fort Madison Police Department into the sexual abuse of a minor, and the placing of concealed cameras within the women’s restroom of Vel’s Amigo’s Restaurant where Meyer was employed.

