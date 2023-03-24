Hospital Report: March 24, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deaths:

George L. Harris, age 90, of Quincy died on March 22 at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.

Margaret C. “Chris” Stump, age 70, of Quincy died on March 22 in St. Johns Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

Margaret Ann McGruder, age 81, of Hannibal died on March 22 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Betty Lou Smashey, age 95, of New London, Missouri died on March 23 in her daughter’s home in New London.

Births:

Thomas and Kathleen Dalton of Mendon, Illinois welcomed a boy.

John and Skylar Leaver of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Jacob and Ashley Venvertloh of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Jackson Smith and Hannah Heilwagen of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Anne Stava-Murray, D-Naperville, speaks on the Illinois House floor Wednesday in...
Illinois House passes bill prohibiting book bans
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Monroe Co. man convicted of statutory rape of a child
Police arrested Davionne McRoberts Wednesday, a suspect in a Troy, Missouri, double homicide.
Police arrest suspect in Troy, Mo. double homicide
Quincy School Board approves $7M to spend on renovations
Quincy School Board approves $7M to spend on renovations

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 25th, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 24th, 2023
WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital Report: March 23, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 23, 2023