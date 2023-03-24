Hospital Report: March 24, 2023

Deaths:

George L. Harris, age 90, of Quincy died on March 22 at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.

Margaret C. “Chris” Stump, age 70, of Quincy died on March 22 in St. Johns Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

Margaret Ann McGruder, age 81, of Hannibal died on March 22 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Betty Lou Smashey, age 95, of New London, Missouri died on March 23 in her daughter’s home in New London.

Births:

Thomas and Kathleen Dalton of Mendon, Illinois welcomed a boy.

John and Skylar Leaver of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Jacob and Ashley Venvertloh of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Jackson Smith and Hannah Heilwagen of Quincy welcomed a girl.

