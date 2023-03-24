Keokuk National Cemetery to hold ceremony in honor of Vietnam veterans

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Organizers in Lee County want to bring the community together and honor those who served in the Vietnam War.

The Keokuk National Cemetery staff is preparing to host a 50th Anniversary Vietnam Veterans Commemoration Ceremony.

The cause for the celebration is because March 29 marks the point in 1973 when U.S. Troops left Vietnam, ending America’s direct military involvement in the war.

Cemetery Supervisor, Brent Inskeep, said he wants to honor Vietnam vets with an official ceremony because at the time when these veterans returned to the United States, he said, the political climate of the country didn’t allow them to receive a proper homecoming.

“Being a veteran myself and a lot of the employees here are veterans as well, when we came home, we received a warm welcome convoys, escorts,” Inskeep said. “A lot of the Vietnam vets didn’t quite receive that when they came home from the war so we want to be able to reach out, show them our appreciation and respect for all that they’ve done for the nation and the sacrifices that they’ve made.”

Inskeep said any veteran in attendance will receive a Vietnam war pin, acknowledging all soldiers sacrifices in serving in the military.

The 50th Anniversary Vietnam Veterans Commemoration Ceremony starts at 10:30 a.m. on March 29.

It will take place at Keokuk National Cemetery.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested Davionne McRoberts Wednesday, a suspect in a Troy, Missouri, double homicide.
Police arrest suspect in Troy, Mo. double homicide
Megabus to provide service between Quincy and 11 other towns
FILE - Willie Hedden, a former Illinois correctional officer, leaves the U.S. District Court...
Cooperating guard gets 6 years in Illinois inmate’s death
Strep throat
Illinois issues warning as dangerous strep throat cases rise
Swatting calls
Keokuk, Fort Madison high schools receive ‘swatting calls’ along with other Iowa schools

Latest News

Quincy residents gather for School Board candidate forum
Quincy residents gather for School Board candidate forum
Quincy to implement road improvement project
Quincy to implement road improvement project
Nearly 50 employers will be on-site for McDonough County’s Jobapalooza
Nearly 50 employers will be on-site for McDonough County’s Jobapalooza
Quincy residents gather for School Board candidate forum
Quincy residents gather for School Board candidate forum
Emmet-Chalmers Fire seeking tax hike to escalate budget, tackle equipment needs
Emmet-Chalmers Fire seeking tax hike to escalate budget, tackle equipment needs