Keokuk National Cemetery to hold ceremony in honor of Vietnam veterans

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Organizers in Lee County want to bring the community together and honor those who served in the Vietnam War.

The Keokuk National Cemetery staff is preparing to host a 50th Anniversary Vietnam Veterans Commemoration Ceremony.

The cause for the celebration is because March 29 marks the point in 1973 when U.S. Troops left Vietnam, ending America’s direct military involvement in the war.

Cemetery Supervisor, Brent Inskeep, said he wants to honor Vietnam vets with an official ceremony because at the time when these veterans returned to the United States, he said, the political climate of the country didn’t allow them to receive a proper homecoming.

“Being a veteran myself and a lot of the employees here are veterans as well, when we came home, we received a warm welcome convoys, escorts,” Inskeep said. “A lot of the Vietnam vets didn’t quite receive that when they came home from the war so we want to be able to reach out, show them our appreciation and respect for all that they’ve done for the nation and the sacrifices that they’ve made.”

Inskeep said any veteran in attendance will receive a Vietnam war pin, acknowledging all soldiers sacrifices in serving in the military.

The 50th Anniversary Vietnam Veterans Commemoration Ceremony starts at 10:30 a.m. on March 29.

It will take place at Keokuk National Cemetery.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.