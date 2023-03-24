More CASA volunteers needed

QUINCY (WGEM) - Those at Advocacy Network for Children say the number of kids in the care of the courts in Adams County has grown but the number of CASA volunteers to take care of them hasn’t kept up.

Short for Court Appointed Special Advocate, CASA volunteers are appointed by judges to advocate for the best interests of kids who have experienced abuse and neglect.

CASA manager Danielle Buss said they only have 50 volunteers to take care of 300 kids, which is up from 255 last August.

She said more people are reporting suspected abuse and that is good but they need more volunteers to handle that added caseload.

“Our volunteers are serving anywhere between five to 10 hours a month on their cases and so they get that focus, that bond to be able to report to the court the kids wants, needs, recommendations, concerns, in a better way and that is the point of the program and that is why the volunteers are so needed,” Buss said.

She said they would like to get up to 80 volunteers but would always welcome more.

CASA coordinator Brittany Durst said it can be difficult to recruit volunteers, due to the perception that volunteering and the required training is a major time commitment.

She said volunteers play a vital role for kids who have experienced abuse and neglect as having a familiar face can make a big difference.

“That might be that child’s only constant throughout the life of that case because caseworkers are always changing, sometimes foster placements are always changing, maybe biological mom and dad are always in and out of their life,” Durst said.

She said they’re also hoping new training they’re launching in April could attract more volunteers. She said that training will be like their accelerated training, which takes place over three full days over the course of a weekend, but people can take it home and do it at their own pace.

There are still spots open for the accelerated training happening Friday, Saturday and Sunday. That will take place at Hope Lutheran Church, 1739 Harrison Street in Quincy.

Registration is recommended but not necessary. Those interested should call 217-223-2272 and ask for Brittney Durst.

