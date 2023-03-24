More rain will arrive later today

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off a little cooler this morning as temperatures are mainly in the 30s. We have cloudy skies with winds out of the northeast at about 5 to 10 mph. We will have yet another cloudy day with rain showers arriving later on in the day. There is a low pressure system currently over Texas, with a stationary front sitting to our south over the southern Missouri/northern Arkansas area. As this low pressure moves northeastward today, it will gradually spread rain into the region. Some scattered showers will move into the southern tier of the Tri-States by later this afternoon. These scattered showers will develop into a band of rain and that rain band will move northward through our area. After that rain passes, there will be a few hours of dry time. However, into the evening hours more rain will move in from the south and this rain will start off numerous and then will turn widespread. The rain will then continue overnight and into early tomorrow morning. As temperatures drop into the low 30s overnight, the rain looks to mix with snow if not briefly changeover to snow before coming to an end. We cannot totally rule out some minor accumulations mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces. Right now, models show those with the best chance of seeing the switchover to snow would be those in Iowa and Illinois. The precipitation will clear from west to east tomorrow morning. The rain should clear the Missouri side of the Tri-States by about 6 AM/7 AM. The far eastern tier will be the last to see the precipitation clear out, which should happen by 9 AM/10 AM at the latest. Through the rest of the day tomorrow, we will have decreasing clouds leading to some sunshine.

As for temperatures, most of the Tri-States will see highs today in the 40s. A few locations may briefly hit about 50° before falling back down into the 40s as the rain moves into the area. Tomorrow, highs will be a little warmer in the low to mid 50s.

Side note for those that may be traveling or have family further south, the aforementioned stationary front will be the focus point of very heavy rainfall through the next 24 hours. That area of heavy rain looks to remain to our south though, over southeastern Missouri and southwest Illinois.

Second side note , there is a heighted risk of severe weather today over the south. Please see the image below. If you know anyone in the yellow, orange, or red areas please make sure they are aware of this! A tornado outbreak is possible. Along with the threat of large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Portions of the south will have a heightened risk of severe storms today. This includes the threat of tornadoes. (maxuser | WGEM)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.