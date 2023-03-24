New Winchester business provides permanent space for local vendors

By Clare Edlund
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - A new business is helping 19 other local businesses profit.

Straight From Home is a space for vendors to sell their items around the clock rather than waiting for the next event.

Co-owner Becky Fearneyhough made a business out of her hobby of crafts and sewing and was operating from home. Eventually, she needed more space as her business grew.

She said she rents out her space monthly to other local vendors so they don’t even need to be there during store hours.

“I had done vendor shows with a lot of the people here,” Becky Fearneyhough said. “And, it’s just less going to vendor shows, but not taking everything down, tearing your stuff up.”

Fearneyhough said vendors sell everything from antiques to handmade ornaments to dog treats made by her daughter Abby.

“I’m going to be making peanut butter flavored,” Abby Fearneyhough said. “Or people can choose a flavor from a recipe book I have.”

Becky Fearneyhough said so far, the vendors are booked solid, however they can pull out at any time so one of the vendors on the waiting list can step in.

“Most of the community likes to shop local and that’s the big thing,” Becky Fearneyhough said. “People support other local businesses like Great Scott! and Rural Cyclery.”

Straight From Home is located at 10 E Cross St. It’s open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

