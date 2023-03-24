Quincy to implement road improvement project

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy City Council heard a plan this week to improve streets around the city.

Construction is planned to both renew road surfaces as well as other underground infrastructure.

The first project to be started will be North Avenue in about a month.

Most projects will have started by May.

City Engineer Steve Bange urges patience from residents and drivers as the work progresses.

“I know day to day driving around it is a nuisance, but I think in general I think people want to see new stuff and don’t want to see everything worn down in their neighborhood,” Bange said.

Here are a list of streets that are said to see these improvements and how much the projects will cost.

North 17th from Wells Avenue to Center Avenue ($1.725 million)

North 17th from Oak to Elm ($500,000)

North Avenue ($360,000)

South 21st from Harrison to Jackson ($720,000)

Van Buren from 24th Street to end ($600,000)

Adams from 14th to 16th ($950,000)

Payson Avenue from 5th to 8th ($3.2 million)

Hampshire from 8th to 10th ($2.7 million)

Harrison Street bridge replacement ($1.4 million)

Illinois 96 at 24th and Ellington Road ($260,000)

