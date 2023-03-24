Quincy residents gather for School Board candidate forum

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy community members were able to hear discussion from candidates for the next Quincy School Board, District 172, election.

The League of Women Voters of Adams County hosted a forum at First Christian Church on Thursday.

There are seven candidates running.

Six of those took part in the forum discussions this evening, one was unable to attend.

A panel consisting of three people asked candidates questions for them to publicly respond.

Audience members had the opportunity to write in question as well.

League of Women Voters Vice President Barbara Richmiller said she wanted the public to gather and hear the thoughts of the candidates to encourage residents to get out and vote, no matter who they vote for.

“That’s a part of the responsibility of the league of women voters, is to help empower people to preserve democracy,” Richmiller said.

Adams County Consolidated Election takes place April 4.

