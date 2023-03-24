Quincy’s third recycling location open

By WGEM Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy’s third recycling location in the Home Depot parking lot at 5432 Broadway St. was opened Thursday, according to City of Quincy Public Works Director Jeffrey Conte.

The opening of the Home Depot location had been delayed due to the weather.

The new location has handicap accessibility and a ramp with tread to prevent slipping when it rains.

The two other recycling locations are at Hy-Vee at 1400 Harrison St., and at the Pepsi Bottling Company at 1121 Locust St.

Conte said they are encouraged by the early stages of opening the sites as a significant amount of material has been dumped.

“We’re probably going to be looking at doing quarterly reports. So every three months we’ll issue a report on what was collected, broken down by material type and then we can compare that to how we were doing curbside, but at least now it looks encouraging that we’re collecting more and that was the goal to collect more recyclables,” Conte said.

