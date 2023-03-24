Scott County nonprofit hosts food pantry

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - One Scott County nonprofit wants to make sure no one is left hungry which is why they will be hosting a food pantry on Saturday.

The Bags of Blessing Giveaway hosted by the Outreach Community Center. Nonperishable food items will be available along with pork, chicken and more.

“We also do immediate needs,” said OCC owner Marsha Mayner. “If a family would find themselves short one month or a job loss or just any type of situation they find themselves in we will do immediate needs on food also.”

OCC president Kenny Mayner said over the past couple months, they’ve seen an uptick of people coming to their food pantries with food prices still high.

“There is a void here,” Kenny Mayner said. “And we’re trying to do our very best to fill that void. Seniors, young people. It’s everybody. Everybody needs a little bit of help right now.”

Kenny Mayner said all demographics are welcome and you do not need to be a Scott County resident to come.

The giveaway will be from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday March 25 at the Outreach Community Center on 31 S Main St.

You can learn more about the Outreach Community Center here.

