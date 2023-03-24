Scott County ranked 4th nationally for soybean yield

SCOTT COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Illinois farmers are leading the nation when it comes to corn production and soybean yields, according to a recent study.

The latest National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) report Illinois had the top five counties in the country for corn production and the top 11 for soybean yields.

McLean County led in corn production with close to 71 million bushels produced.

Piatt County lead the country in soybean yields with 74.2 bushels an acre.

According to Pike-Scott Farm Bureau executive director Jenna Morrow, Scott County led the way locally.

“The average in Illinois this last year for 2022 was around 63 bushels to the acre, and they came in at over 72, so almost 10 bushels an acre higher, which that’s significant. So really good numbers there,” said Morrow.

Morrow said Illinois is number one in the nation when it comes to soybean production.

“We produce a lot, it grows well here, we have a lot of markets for the soybeans,” Morrow said.

She said this is good news for local farmers.

“It’s always great news when you hear that you’re in the top, not only in the state but then the nation as well for yield. I mean that’s really important to the farmers as well as the ag community. It makes it a lot easier for farmers because they have more revenue coming in,” Morrow said.

Weather, planting date, harvest date, product application and a handful of other decisions made by farmers all go into the crop yields.

NASS will release more reports at the end of the month including monthly prices, prospective plantings and grain stocks.

The rest of the local Illinois county stats for soybean yields are:

Adams County: 61.2 bushels per acre

Brown County: 64.4 bushels per acre

Hancock County: 67.6 bushels per acre

McDonough County: 66.3 bushels per acre

Schuyler County: 63.1 bushels per acre

Scott County: 72.1 bushels per acre

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.