Snow possible

The probability is low but the threat is there for a little snow on Saturday morning
The probability is low but the threat is there for a little snow on Saturday morning
By Brian Inman
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - We are tracking the potential for a wintry mix to develop in the early morning hours Saturday. It will not amount to much, but there may be a coating of snow on the grass when you wake up Saturday morning. Any potential for precipitation will end Saturday by about 9 AM. We should see a gradually clearing sky for the rest of your Saturday and high temperatures top out to a seasonable mid-50s. Sunday a week system rides through the area and it may spark a couple of scattered showers and cloud cover will begin to roll back in on Sunday afternoon. The temperature trend remains seasonably cool through Wednesday of next week running slightly below average for this time of year. The weather pattern over the next seven days also stays a bit on the active side with multiple chances of rain showers, and even some thunderstorms next Friday.

