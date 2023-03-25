Clark County Sheriff’s Office phone lines down

CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - The phone lines are down at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, according to Sheriff Shawn Webster.

Webster said if you have an emergency and need to contact the sheriff’s office, contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 660-385-2132. You can also contact a surrounding county’s sheriff’s office. They will be able to contact Clark County by radio.

He said make sure to give your contact information to MSHP or the surrounding county’s sheriff’s office so the Clark County Sheriff’s Office will be able to contact you.

The sheriff said an update will be sent out when the phone lines are back up.

