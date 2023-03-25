Fire breaks out at ADM facility in Quincy

Fire breaks out at ADM facility in Quincy
By Jayla Louis
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Fire Department responded to the report of a fire contained to a dryer at the ADM Alliance facility at 436 South Front Street.

When crews arrived on scene at 12:50 a.m. on Saturday, they found no smoke or fire visible from the outside of the building.

ADM personnel directed firefighters to a grain dryer that had a fire confined inside.

Firefighters extinguished the fire with three dry chemical fire extinguishers and water from the buildings water supply. A fire hose was not needed.

QFD reported that no one was injured and damage was only caused to the dryer and its contents. It contained animal feed additive.

Firefighters were on scene for just over an hour.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

