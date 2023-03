Hospital Report: March 25, 2023

Deaths:

Eldon Loraine Mixer, age 101, of Liberty, Illinois, died on March 23 at Blessing Hospital.

Margaret Ann McGruder, age 81, of Hannibal, died on March 22 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Vickie Lynn White, age 66, of Hannibal, died on March 21 at her home.

Jana Marie Scott Casper, age 69, of Lewistown, Missouri, died on March 23 at her home.

Betty Lou Smashey, age 95, of New London, Missouri, died on March 23 at her daughter’s home.

Births:

Madison Woodhurst and Collien Turner, of Mexico, Missouri, welcomed a girl.

Madeline and Connor Harms, of Kirksville, Missouri, welcomed a girl.

Sidney and Kurtis Hurley, of Memphis, Missouri, welcomed a boy.

Denise Blackwell and Dylan Smith, of Louisiana, Missouri, welcomed a girl.

Sarah McClain and Stephen Gralen, of Perry, Missouri, welcomed a boy.

Sarah and Jake Woodrow, of Hannibal, welcomed a boy.

Shana and Richard Gorton, of Hannibal, welcomed a girl.

Tiffany King and Joey Tabor, of Hannibal, welcomed a boy.

Megan and Paul Washington II, of Monroe City, Missouri, welcomed a girl.

Madylan Jeffries and Colton Hartwig, of Hannibal, welcomed a boy.

Linsey Lovelace and Kaylon Williams, of Hannibal, welcomed a boy.

Heather Stupavsky and Hunter Haynes, of Hannibal, welcomed a girl.

Shawna Brothers, of Hannibal, welcomed a girl.

Rebekah and Steven McClain, of Perry, Missouri, welcomed a girl.

Cara and Dakota Sherwood, of Canton, Missouri, welcomed a boy.

Danica and Jordan Porter, of Palmyra, Missouri, welcomed twin boys.

Katelyn and Justin Luebrecht, of Bowling Green, Missouri, welcomed a girl.

Hannah and Dillon Tolivar, of Hannibal, welcomed a boy.

Ashley Beck and Alex Bramblett, of Shelbina, Missouri, welcomed a girl.

Tiffany Cox and Aaron Conner, of Vandalia, Missouri, welcomed a boy.

Erza and Steven Wieberg, of Laddonia, Missouri, welcomed a boy.

Isabella and Bryson Ledbetter, of LaBelle, Missouri, welcomed a boy.

Lucille Wharton and Aaron Ferry, of Frankford, Missouri, welcomed a boy.

Magdalene and Josh Kendrick, of Hannibal, welcomed a girl.

Henley and Logan Epperson, of New London, Missouri, welcomed a girl.

Kelsey and Davis Millinder, of Bowling Green, Missouri, welcomed a boy.

Brianna and Brain Luttrull, of Lewistown, Missouri, welcomed a boy.

Caroline and Freeman Yodar, of Bowling Green, Missouri, welcomed a boy.

Ashley and Adam Yager, of Monroe City, Missouri, welcomed a boy.

Laura and Matt Evans of Camp Point, Illinois, welcomed a boy.

