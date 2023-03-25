Improving Weather Today

QUINCY (WGEM) - There was a light coating of snow north and east of Quincy Saturday morning. There will be improving weather conditions as we run into the afternoon. We do expect to see the clouds break up and we should end up with a mostly sunny sky by late afternoon. Sunday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine and temps will be in the mid-50s. There’s a slight chance for a couple of rain showers late Sunday afternoon. Then rain will be likely overnight Sunday night however, it will not amount to much rain may be around a quarter of an inch. Our wet weather pattern does continue with the potential for some scattered showers on Thursday and possible thunderstorms Friday. Temperatures will be warming slightly nearing the 60° mark Thursday and Friday.

