Improving Weather Today

Sun should break out Saturday afternoon
Sun should break out Saturday afternoon(Brian Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - There was a light coating of snow north and east of Quincy Saturday morning. There will be improving weather conditions as we run into the afternoon. We do expect to see the clouds break up and we should end up with a mostly sunny sky by late afternoon. Sunday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine and temps will be in the mid-50s. There’s a slight chance for a couple of rain showers late Sunday afternoon. Then rain will be likely overnight Sunday night however, it will not amount to much rain may be around a quarter of an inch. Our wet weather pattern does continue with the potential for some scattered showers on Thursday and possible thunderstorms Friday. Temperatures will be warming slightly nearing the 60° mark Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Anne Stava-Murray, D-Naperville, speaks on the Illinois House floor Wednesday in...
Illinois House passes bill prohibiting book bans
Timothy Bliefnick speaks with defense attorney Casey Schnack ahead of Friday's arraignment...
Bliefnick pleads not guilty to murder of estranged wife
The Hannibal Rural Fire Protection District was dispatched to a structure fire at 3845 Highway...
Structure fire in Marion County breaks out overnight
Electrical malfunction cause of Hannibal house fire
Charles Meyer
Fort Madison man sentenced to 40 years for sexual abuse of a minor, invasion of privacy

Latest News

The probability is low but the threat is there for a little snow on Saturday morning
Snow possible
StormTrak Weather Friday Midday
StormTrak Weather Friday Midday
Scattered showers will be passing through this evening.
More rain will arrive later today
StormTrak Weather Friday Morning
StormTrak Weather Friday Morning