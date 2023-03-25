Isolated Overnight Showers

While most of the region will be dry, isolated showers cannot be ruled out overnight Saturday...
While most of the region will be dry, isolated showers cannot be ruled out overnight Saturday night and Sunday night.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

While much of the Tri-States will see mostly dry conditions, the potential for showers doesn’t go away completely.

A weak disturbance will swing through the region overnight Saturday night and into Sunday morning. The main impacts from this system will be some light snow across central Iowa. However, we could see a few isolated rain showers develop locally, especially across Northern areas. Sunday afternoon will feature a mixture of clouds and sunshine with overall similar temperatures to Saturday afternoon.

Overnight Sunday another low pressure system will swing through. The bulk of the heaviest rain with this system will fall South of the region. Pike and Scott counties have the best chance to cash in on some of this rain, with isolated showers possible into the early AM for the rest of the region. Highs on Monday will be slightly cooler, near 50. Tuesday could see another shot of a stray shower with temps in the upper 40′s

Better rain chances arrive with the potential for scattered showers and even some thunderstorms Thursday and Friday with warmer temperatures expected.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Anne Stava-Murray, D-Naperville, speaks on the Illinois House floor Wednesday in...
Illinois House passes bill prohibiting book bans
Macomb shooting
One dead, ten injured in Macomb house party shooting
Timothy Bliefnick speaks with defense attorney Casey Schnack ahead of Friday's arraignment...
Bliefnick pleads not guilty to murder of estranged wife
The Hannibal Rural Fire Protection District was dispatched to a structure fire at 3845 Highway...
Structure fire in Marion County breaks out overnight
Electrical malfunction cause of Hannibal house fire

Latest News

K-9 Dioji
Quincy Police dog put down after final ride and walk
Sergeant Russell and K-9 Dioji
K-9 Dioji laid to rest
Clark County Sheriff’s Office phone lines down
Clark County Sheriff’s Office phone lines down
Macomb North Johnson Street
Macomb North Johnson Street Shooting