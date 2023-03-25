Isolated Overnight Showers

While much of the Tri-States will see mostly dry conditions, the potential for showers doesn’t go away completely.

A weak disturbance will swing through the region overnight Saturday night and into Sunday morning. The main impacts from this system will be some light snow across central Iowa. However, we could see a few isolated rain showers develop locally, especially across Northern areas. Sunday afternoon will feature a mixture of clouds and sunshine with overall similar temperatures to Saturday afternoon.

Overnight Sunday another low pressure system will swing through. The bulk of the heaviest rain with this system will fall South of the region. Pike and Scott counties have the best chance to cash in on some of this rain, with isolated showers possible into the early AM for the rest of the region. Highs on Monday will be slightly cooler, near 50. Tuesday could see another shot of a stray shower with temps in the upper 40′s

Better rain chances arrive with the potential for scattered showers and even some thunderstorms Thursday and Friday with warmer temperatures expected.

