Officials discuss potential increase of Quincy’s information technology budget

Mayor Mike Troup said that increase should cover expenses to hire two new staff members to the city’s information technology team.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy officials are discussing changes coming to the city’s Information Technology Department’s budget.

The technology committee met to discuss the budget for fiscal year 2023 to 2024.

The city faced cyber attacks on their technology on May 7, 2022.

In Friday’s meeting, IT manager Corey Dean proposed a 58% increase to the budget.

Mayor Mike Troup said that increase should cover expenses to hire two new staff members to the city’s information technology team.

“For most of this last year, this current fiscal year, we went from four to three staff people, we’re adding to,” Troup said. “Well when you add two to bring up to five from three, that’s where you get that percentage increase.”

Troup said IT is looking to hire two more people to spread the work load that’s increased, since installing more software since last years data breach.

Troup said the proposed budget increase will be left in the hands of the Quincy City Council to approve or deny.

Troup said the budget must be approved by the end of April, because the fiscal year budget for 2023 to 2024 must be approved by May 1.

