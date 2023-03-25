One dead, several injured in Macomb house party shooting

By Jayla Louis
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - One person is dead and several are injured after a shooting at a house party in Macomb, according to the Macomb Police Department.

Police said they responded to a call of shots fired at a house party in the 500 block of or North Johnson Street about 1:55 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said the gunfire erupted after a fight broke out.

Police reported that one person was pronounced dead at the scene and several other people were struck by gunfire and transported to McDonough District Hospital.

The hospital implemented lockdown procedures as a precautionary measure.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there doesn’t appear to be a threat to public at this time.

Anyone with information should call the Macomb Police Department at 309-833-4505 or the Macomb Area Crime Stoppers at 309-836-3222.

Police said anyone with video of the incident should email it to citizenconcerns@macombpolice.com

The Macomb Police Department was assisted by the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, Western Illinois University Office of Public Safety, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Lifeguard Ambulance, and Galesburg Area EMS Ambulance have been on scene.

