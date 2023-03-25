Quincy Police dog put down after final ride and walk

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department said a final goodbye early Saturday morning to one of their team members.

K9 Dioji, a nine-year veteran of QPD, was given a final ride and walk surrounded by fellow officers from Quincy Police Department, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, members of the community and more.

Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said Saturday was an emotional day for all of the officers and family who knew Dioji.

Yates said the difficult decision was made to put Dioji to sleep after a vet diagnosis Friday.

“He recently had some issues. He went to the vet yesterday and they found out he had a very aggressive form of stomach cancer, so this is the best decision for him, but we’re going to miss him dearly,” said Yates.

Chief Yates said Dioji served the city with distinction over the last nine years.

“He worked hard every day dedicated to not only protecting the citizens, but protecting the police officers that he worked alongside,” said Yates.

Dioji graduated from the Illinois State Police K9 Academy back in 2013 alongside sergeant Craig Russell.

The two have served together since, commonly working on night patrol and the street crimes unit.

Sergeant Russell was by Dioji’s side when he passed.

Quincy police officers will wear mourning bands in his honor.

