Scientists create mice from 2 biological male parents

The team, led by a professor of genome biology at Osaka University in Japan, generated eggs...
The team, led by a professor of genome biology at Osaka University in Japan, generated eggs from the skin cells of male mice.(Prof. Hayashi, Osaka University)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists in Japan have created mice with two biologically male parents for the first time.

The team, led by a professor of genome biology at Osaka University in Japan, generated eggs from the skin cells of male mice.

When implanted into female mice, the eggs produced healthy pups, according to research published this month in the journal Nature.

The proof-of-concept research could expand the possibilities for future fertility treatments, including for same-sex couples.

However, scientists warn there is still much to learn before cultured cells can be used to produce human eggs in a lab dish.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Anne Stava-Murray, D-Naperville, speaks on the Illinois House floor Wednesday in...
Illinois House passes bill prohibiting book bans
Timothy Bliefnick speaks with defense attorney Casey Schnack ahead of Friday's arraignment...
Bliefnick pleads not guilty to murder of estranged wife
The Hannibal Rural Fire Protection District was dispatched to a structure fire at 3845 Highway...
Structure fire in Marion County breaks out overnight
Electrical malfunction cause of Hannibal house fire
Charles Meyer
Fort Madison man sentenced to 40 years for sexual abuse of a minor, invasion of privacy

Latest News

Damage and rubble were left behind after a tornado passed through parts of the South.
Coroner: 7 dead in tornado that ripped through US South
QHS Volleyball Standout Naveah Baker Signs With The John Wood Lady Blazers
WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (March 24) QHS Volleyball Standout Naveah Baker Signs With John Wood Lady Blazers And JWCC Blazers Guard Jeremiah Talton Set To Start New Chapter In D-1 Ranks This June
QHS Lady Blue Devils Face The Hannibal Lady Pirates On The Soccer Pitch At Flinn Memorial Stadium
WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (March 24) "Sports Extra" QHS Lady Blue Devils Post A Win On The Soccer Pitch Against Hannibal While QND Lady Raiders Falls To Defeat Against LaDue
A resident describes when the tornado passed through parts of Mississippi.
Resident describes tornado damage: 'Power out everywhere'
Damage and rubble were left behind after a tornado passed through parts of the South.
Damage left behind by deadly tornado in Mississippi