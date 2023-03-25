WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (March 24) QHS Volleyball Standout Naveah Baker Signs With John Wood Lady Blazers And JWCC Guard Jeremiah Talton Offers Insight On Verbal Commit To Lindenwood

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy High senior Naveah Baker was all smiles earlier today in “The Gem City” when she signed a National Letter Of Intent with the John Wood Community College. That’s where Baker will join the Lady Blazers volleyball team in the fall as they compete in the NJCAA ranks. We’ll check in with Miss Baker and get her thoughts on why she selected JWCC.

At Flinn Memorial Stadium this evening at 7:00 p.m., the Quincy High girls soccer team will play host to the Lady Pirates of Hannibal as tournament action kicks into full gear. We’ll gain a little insight on the “Blue & White’s” outlook heading into this game from QHS Senior Wing Back Maria Crist. Both teams will enter this game undefeated on the new season.

John Wood freshman guard Jeremiah Talton is headed to Lindenwood University to continue his college career on the NCAA Division I hardwood next season. We’ll check in with the “Region 24 Player Of The Year” to gain some perspective on what went into his decision. The former “Wester Big Six Conference Player of The Year” and Quincy High grad is set to head to Lindenwood in June.

