WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (March 24) John Wood Blazers Guard Jeremiah Talton Makes “Verbal Commit” With Lindenwood University And The QHS Lady Blue Devils Soccer Team Focused On Facing Hannibal On Friday

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - John Wood freshman guard Jeremiah Talton has made a decision. After spending just one season with the Blazers basketball program, the “Region 24 Player Of The Year” has issued a verbal commit to Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri. We’ll have details...

The (1-0) QHS Girls soccer team is ready to take on undefeated Hannibal on the pitch Friday evening at Flinn Memorial Stadium. The game will be a part of the QHS Girls Soccer Tournament that will get underway in “The Gem City” in just 24 hours. We’ll check in with Lady Blue Devils head coach Travis Dinkheller for a scouting report on HHS, We’ll also find out from QHS junior keeper Taylor Fohey just what kind of emotional game she feels might take place after last seasons “drama” on the pitch between these two programs.

Rushville-Industry Track & Cross Country standout Katie Park signed a National Letter Of Intent earlier today with Quincy University. We’ll have the very latest on the senior Rocket that is know ready to soar with the Hawks in the NCAA Division II ranks in the fall.

