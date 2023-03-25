WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (March 22) QND Lady Raiders Softball Team Prepares For Their 2023 Season Opener On The IHSA Dirt Against The Suns Of Southeastern

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy Notre Dame Softball Team is hopeful that “Mother Nature” cooperates on Thursday and allows the “Blue & Gold” to hit the dirt to host Southeastern. The match-up at “The Backyard” against the Suns will mark the season-opener for QND. Last year on the dirt, the Lady Raiders finished with a (24-9) slate and now they hope to surpass that mark this year.

The WGEM Sports-Cam was on patrol at “10th & Jackson” recently and caught up with senior shortstop Abbey Schreacke to get her thoughts on this year’s team.

