WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (March 22) QND Lady Raiders Softball Team Prepares For Their 2023 Season Opener On The IHSA Dirt Against The Suns Of Southeastern

QND Senior Shortstop Abbey Schreacke Shares Her Thoughts On This Years Lady Raiders Squad
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy Notre Dame Softball Team is hopeful that “Mother Nature” cooperates on Thursday and allows the “Blue & Gold” to hit the dirt to host Southeastern. The match-up at “The Backyard” against the Suns will mark the season-opener for QND. Last year on the dirt, the Lady Raiders finished with a (24-9) slate and now they hope to surpass that mark this year.
The WGEM Sports-Cam was on patrol at “10th & Jackson” recently and caught up with senior shortstop Abbey Schreacke to get her thoughts on this year’s team.
