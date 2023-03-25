WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (March 22) Unity Lady Mustangs Softball Team Setting The Sights High On The IHSA Dirt In 2023
UHS Seniors Ashlynn Arnsman & Caroline Knox Share Their Thoughts On The 2023 Lady Mustangs
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The IHSA Softball Season started in a very positive way for the Lady Mustangs of Unity High. In their 2023 season opener on the dirt, UHS posted a very impressive 14-8 road win over Payson-Seymour earlier this week. The Lady Mustangs are now hoping to build off of that positive momentum and soar to new heights in the weeks ahead.
WGEM’s Victoria Bordenga has more insight and details on the Lady Mustangs from Mendon, Illinois.
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.