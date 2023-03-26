Carl Sandburg running again after cancellation Sunday morning

By Jayla Louis
Mar. 26, 2023
QUINCY (WGEM) - Amtrak’s Carl Sandburg train, which has a stop in Quincy, was canceled Sunday morning, according to Amtrak Media Relations.

Senior Public Relations Manager Marc Magliari said the cancelation was due to a rail-industry control system that resulted in intermittent communication issues.

That caused the Carl Sandburg, and some other Amtrak trains to be canceled. Magliari said the cancelations were primarily in the Midwest.

Magliari said the issue had been fixed as of Sunday afternoon. He said scheduled trains were operating as normal for Sunday afternoon and evening. He added that all scheduled trains for Monday will leave as planned.

