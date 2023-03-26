Local colleges collaborate for choir performance

Quincy University and Culver Stockton College music department choirs joined forces to showcase...
Quincy University and Culver Stockton College music department choirs joined forces to showcase their talent to the community.(WGEM)
By Mattison Norris
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Two local universities joined together to perform for the community on Sunday.

For the first time in a long time, the Quincy University and Culver-Stockton College choirs gathered at the St. Johns Parish on Hampshire Street in Quincy.

Students performed Maurice Durufle’s Requiem, along with two local guest soloists and a world-renowned organist.

QU’s director of choirs Kristin Ramseyer was the conductor for this event.

”This is where we get to take all of the nitty gritty details that we’ve been analyzing and focusing on and we get to see it come to fruition for people who have never heard or seen this work performed and so this is where the magic or art happens really,” Ramseyer said.

Ramseyer said the event planning had been around for over a year and students had been working on the pieces for months.

