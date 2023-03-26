One person arrested after Macomb house party shooting

MACOMB (WGEM) - The Macomb Police Department announced the arrest of one individual on Sunday after a shooting at a house party left one person dead and 10 injured.

MPD reported after collecting and processing evidence, interviewing victims, examining videos and photos and studying data they were able to develop persons of interest.

MPD said they were able to locate one person of interest and questioned them. Investigators said fact and circumstances led to the arrest of that person. They are being charged with armed violence, which is a class X felony.

MPD said many details will not be released at this time so they don’t risk compromising this investigation.

After the arrest, a search warrant was conducted and more evidence was gathered.

Anyone with information should call the Macomb Police Department at 309-833-4505 or the Macomb Area Crime Stoppers at 309-836-3222.

Police said anyone with video of the incident should email it to citizenconcerns@macombpolice.com.

MPD said that many personal belongings were left at the scene. They said that at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, anyone who left a belonging can go to 533 N. Johnson Street and meet with officers and the property manager to collect their belongings. MPD said to bring an ID and be prepared to cooperate with officers.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.